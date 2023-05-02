Lauren Boebert went back to her home state of Colorado, apparently to spread a little bit of Internet chaos. That’s what happened after she visited a gun range, and everyone knows how much Boebert loves her guns and feels triggered when she believes that someone will try to take them away.

Still, it’s been relatively quiet on the Boebert front since her Rosa Parks fiasco, but she did recently inspire her constituents to defy her warning about drag story times, so there’s that. Over the weekend, Boebert also visited Montrose and popped into the San Juan Shooting Range and subsequently tweeted photos (not to be confused with the above photo, taken at her now-defunct Shooter’s Grill restaurant) on Saturday.

Thank you, Montrose! It was great to join you at the San Juan Shooting Range. pic.twitter.com/oTuM95QZeP — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 30, 2023

Of particular interest is the shirt that takes a swing at pronouns while declaring, “Since we’re redefining everything, this is a cordless hole puncher.” This is, of course, not going well considering that we have multiple mass shootings each week in the U.S. This past Friday this also included a Texas massacre after a suspect allegedly grew enraged when asked to stop disturbing a sleeping baby. The shooter attacked the family “execution style,” and let’s just say that people came for Boebert and asked why she couldn’t let the “love affair with guns” (and a hole-punch joke) rest for a few days.

So only 5 dead, including an 8 year old, by an assault rifle so I guess that's not enough to keep you from your love affair with guns. Just sad. — Carmen Ligato, Jr. 🇺🇸🌎🦁💙🇺🇦☮️ (@Cosmic_Lion) April 30, 2023

An AR style rifle punched a hole in an 8 year old child and 4 others yesterday and this is @laurenboebert's tweet being concerned about gun control.#BanAssaultWeaponsNow — Miz Anthrope (@jenaglez) April 30, 2023

Celebrating the death of schoolchildren. pic.twitter.com/BWOq5gkh9C — Chuck Lewis 🌈(F/L/RT/C) (@Siarl1950) May 1, 2023

So a day after yet another mass shooting you decide to promote guns. Not a wise choice. — Ray Loewe (@rloewe65) April 30, 2023

13 mass shootings in Colorado, and this is what you choose to post. — Peggy Gabour (@peggy_gabour) April 30, 2023

Five people were executed in Texas over a sleeping baby. I know what I’ll do to help, go to the gun range! What a disgrace.#GunReformNow — Crowman A Single D vs. a Pair a D (he/him) (@CrowMagnumMan3) April 30, 2023

