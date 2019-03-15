Getty Image

Lori Loughlin’s daughters didn’t get into USC on their own merit, and now it appears they won’t be returning to the school after the fraud that got them there was exposed to the public.

Olivia Jade, 19, and her sister, 20-year-old Isabella Rose — daughters of Full House star Lori Loughlin — both attended USC because their actress mother set up a $500,000 bribe to a fixer to get the two sisters into the university. That happened under the guise of phony profiles that listed them as competitive rowers, giving them fake spots on USC’s rowing team by fabricating credentials for the sport that didn’t exist.

The former Loughlin daughter — an Instagram influencer who was on the yacht of a USC board of trustees member when her Fuller House star mom was taken into federal custody — has already lost an endorsement deal with Sephora over the scandal. Loughlin, meanwhile, saw her Lifetime Original Movie empire come to an end as a result of the federal indictment.