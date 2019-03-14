Lori Loughlin Is Free After Posting $1 Million Bond While Her Daughter Was On A USC Official’s Yacht

The truly strange case of the rich and/or famous people who allegedly scammed their kids into Ivy League colleges — the one catchily dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” — continues apace. For one thing, we can now type this Mad Libs word cluster: Full House alum Lori Laughlin is now free after paying a $1 million bail. Now that we type it out, it makes even less sense, proving again that the worst and the weirdest timelines have somehow intersected. Chaos indeed reigns.

Whereas fellow conspirator Felicity Huffman was awakened Wednesday morning by armed feds, Loughlin peacefully turned herself into authorities, having flown back to Los Angeles from Canada, where she was filming a project. As per Deadline, Loughlin posted bail and agreed to travel restrictions, including surrendering her passport. Her husband, Massimo Giannulli was arraigned Tuesday and has also posted bail, as did Huffman.

Loughlin, Huffman, and dozens of others are accused of participating in a widespread scam to cheat the college admissions process. In Loughlin’s case, she and her husband paid $500,000 to one William Rick Singer, an “admissions consultant” who helped get their two daughters into USC by fraudulently presenting them as crew athletes. Singer has claimed to have helped over 750 wealthy families over the years.

