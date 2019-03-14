Getty Image

Everyone seems to be captivated by the Ivy League college admissions scandal embroiling actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Hoffman that broke this week, in addition to dozens of other high-powered CEOs and executives. Part of the irony, of course — in at least Loughlin’s case, anyway — is that rigging the system was seemingly for naught, since her daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli seem to prefer the glamorous life of Instagram influencers to books and libraries.

While 19-year-old Isabella Rose is a burgeoning actress, having appeared in two different made-for-TV Christmas movies (one alongside her mother, natch), her older sister, Olivia Jane, is a prolific vlogger who shares her makeup and fashion tips on YouTube where she’s racked up nearly two million subscribers. Olivia Jade became so popular on social media, in fact, that Sephora partnered with her for sponsored Instagram posts and even collaborated on an exclusive highlighter palette late last year.