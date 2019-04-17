Getty Image

Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are both looking down the barrel at up to 40 years in prison on charges of mail fraud and money laundering over their college admissions scandal, after passing up a sweet plea deal that would have gotten them just two years behind bars. And while that all sounds pretty bad, at least they still have their priorities straight.

According to PEOPLE, the couple is apparently so angry about how their drama is playing out in the public eye and resent the fact that they’re being called “cheaters.” (An aside; the couple is accused of paying $500,000 to assure their daughters’ admission into USC and the definition of “cheater” is literally “a person who acts dishonestly in order to gain an advantage,” but that’s neither here nor there.) Some details: