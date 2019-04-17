Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are both looking down the barrel at up to 40 years in prison on charges of mail fraud and money laundering over their college admissions scandal, after passing up a sweet plea deal that would have gotten them just two years behind bars. And while that all sounds pretty bad, at least they still have their priorities straight.
According to PEOPLE, the couple is apparently so angry about how their drama is playing out in the public eye and resent the fact that they’re being called “cheaters.” (An aside; the couple is accused of paying $500,000 to assure their daughters’ admission into USC and the definition of “cheater” is literally “a person who acts dishonestly in order to gain an advantage,” but that’s neither here nor there.) Some details:
“This is putting unspeakable stress on her and her family,” a source close to Loughlin tells PEOPLE. “They’re having to play this all out publicly, and they’re fair game for jokes and memes, but also outraged [by] people who are saying that they are cheaters.”
“They’re being destroyed,” the source adds.
“The idea of going to trial is terrifying for Lori,” says the source close to the actress. “Everything comes out in trial, whether or not it’s relevant to the case. She will be under a microscope, and you only have to look at the paparazzi outside the court to know that there is widespread interest in this case. She will lose every bit of her privacy, and that’s a shame. This really is a family matter.”