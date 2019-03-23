Getty Image

The “Operation Varsity Blues” scandal isn’t over just yet. The incident, in which numerous rich and/or famous parents have been indicted for allegedly scamming their kids into colleges, has been a source of fascination, if not schadenfreude, for the last two weeks. It’s not been fun for those involved, including actress and Full House alum Lori Loughlin, who is charged, along with her husband, with paying bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters into USC. And one of them, Olivia Jade, is reportedly “very upset” with all that her mom did for her.

This comes from Us Weekly, who got some juicy quotes from an unnamed source. “Olivia blames her mom and dad for this scandal and for the downfall of her career,” the source told Us, who added that Jade “was initially trying to shrug off the scandal as something that would pass after a week and she could go back to her life.”

That, of course, hasn’t happened. The story has continued to dominate the news, and Jade — who’s eked out an existence as a social media “influencer” — has lost brands such as Sephora, TRESemmé, and HP. Jade’s clothing line has also been removed from online boutique Princess Polly. Loughlin, meanwhile, has been fired from some of her gigs, including Hallmark and the Netflix reboot Fuller House.