The first rule of GOP Coke + Orgy Club is: you do not talk about GOP Coke + Orgy Club. The second rule of GOP Coke + Orgy Club is: you DO NOT TALK about GOP Coke + Orgy Club.

Madison Cawthorn must have missed the memo, which seems surprising. After all, by the North Carolina congressman’s own admission, he’s a pretty wanted man in D.C. As he tells it, plenty of his fellow Republicans have thought nothing of doing “a key bump of cocaine” (his phrase) right in front of him on plenty of occasions, and invites to intimate GOP orgies from elderly congressmen are the norm. If Cawthorn was planning on accepting one of those orgy invites, he might be out of luck. After sharing the sordid details of the sex, drugs, and referendum lives that today’s Republicans lead while appearing on the “Warrior Poet” podcast, the controversial lawmaker may discover that he’s been blueblackballed from any future such events.

As Politico reports, there’s a line of high-ranking Republicans just waiting to have a word with Cawthorn. Among them are House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Scott Perry, who said that “I think it is important, if you’re going to say something like that, to name some names.” While McCarthy may hold a higher position, Perry chairs the House Freedom Caucus, to which Cawthorn belongs—at least for now.

According to Politico’s Olivia Beavers, the biggest challenge facing Perry is how far to dig into Cawthorn’s comments, or what—if any—action to take against him, knowing that it will only give more oxygen to the story. As Beavers writes:

More than one member of the group has raised the idea of kicking Cawthorn out, remarks that are seen as more rattling and venting than an actual likelihood, according to two people familiar with Freedom Caucus dynamics. These people, speaking candidly on condition of anonymity, said Cawthorn’s comments caught many of the group’s members by surprise. One Freedom Caucus member, also addressing Cawthorn on condition of anonymity, described responses from “across the political spectrum … saying ‘what the hell?’”

So far, the closest Cawthorn has come to commenting on the backlash to his comments has been to retweet right-wing commentator Jack Posobiec, who probably isn’t the best guy to have in your corner:

. @jaketapper wrote a whole book about this https://t.co/TAFu7CuBQF — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 28, 2022

(Via Politico)