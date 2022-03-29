Madison Cawthorn‘s wild claim that he’s been invited to orgies and offered cocaine by his Washington D.C. colleagues is causing a sizable freakout in Republican corners. The young North Carolina congressman made the accusation during an interview with the “Warrior Poet” podcast. According to Cawthorn, he saw firsthand the “perversion” in Washington when people he “looked up to” invited him to their house for a “sexual get-together.” He also claims to have watched them do cocaine right in front of him.

Considering Cawthorn mainly interacts with Republican politicians, there’s been a huge stir in the House over his accusations, and lifelong conservative Meghan McCain is getting in on the action. On Tuesday morning, the former The View host demanded to know which MAGA politicians need to be thrown out of office for hosting drug-fueled sex parties.

“So, Madison Cawthorne [sic] only hangs out with hard core MAGA people in DC,” McCain tweeted. “The American public deserves to know which members of congress are doing cocaine and having orgies because they are unfit for office.”

So, Madison Cawthorne only hangs out with hard core MAGA people in DC… The American public deserves to know which members of congress are doing cocaine and having orgies because they are unfit for office. Should we all just start guessing the people he’s talking about? https://t.co/TsmBxJ4g6t — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile, in the House, Cawthorn’s colleagues were not thrilled to see the young congressman tossing around wild accusations. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is reportedly planning to speak to Cawthorn. Although, judging how another one of those talks deeply, deeply failed to rein in Marjorie Taylor Greene, maybe don’t expect too much under the category of “results” here.

Multiple sources tell me Leader Kevin McCarthy says he plans to talk to freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn over his orgy remarks Told several House Rs stood up who were upset. They said it wasn’t ok, they don’t believe it, etc — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) March 29, 2022

However, if McCarthy’s stern talking to doesn’t work, other representatives have stepped up to dispute Cawthorn’s claims, which are stirring up lots of questions. Via Politico: