Since its inception over the summer, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol siege has spoken with hundreds of Trump associates. Many of them came forth willingly. Those who’ve ignored subpoenas, including Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows, may be headed for jail. But there’s one key player they’ve so far left alone: House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (seen above, reading Dr. Seuss).

That may finally change. As per ABC News, the committee’s chairman Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, invited McCarthy for a sit-down. “If he has information he wants to share with us, and is willing to voluntarily come in, I’m not taking the invitation off the table,” Thompson said.

McCarthy surely knows a thing or two. He famously got into a shouting match with the former president mid-Capitol siege. McCarthy claimed that when he begged him to call off his supporters, Trump declined, telling him, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”

Not long after, McCarthy started once again coddling the Trumpists in the House, even after they posted videos of them murdering Democratic colleagues.

McCarthy recently addressed whether or not he would play ball with the Jan. 6 committee, telling KBACK, “I don’t have anything to add. I have been very public, but I wouldn’t hide from anything, other.”

That prompted Thompson to tell ABC News, “If Leader McCarthy has nothing to hide, he can voluntarily come before the committee.” Thompson added that he is not above formally demanding an interview with the House’s leading Republican.

