Former co-host of The View turned Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain began trending on social media this week as people rushed to roast the conservative commentator for a questionable remark. Yes, again. This time, it was regarding a tweet in which McCain took issue with a report from The Hill that the White House is considering sending Vice President Kamala Harris to Poland as a show of solidarity during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to a source, “The vice president has a smaller footprint and is historically more nimble.”

McCain, who has repeatedly criticized Harris in the past, was not a fan of the move. “Please for the love of God, send a serious person instead,” McCain tweeted.

Please for the love of God, send a serious person instead. https://t.co/5jxCcAYfAB — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 4, 2022

McCain’s attack on Harris did not go over well on Twitter, where she was still trending on Friday afternoon as people questioned McCain’s political experience… as well as fitting in a few jabs about her wild hairstyles during her last season on The View.

Meghan McCain does not want Kamala Harris sent to Bucharest and Warsaw because she doesn’t think Kamala Harris is a “serious person.” pic.twitter.com/mRw6zAERGP — 💀 Scary Larry 💀 🇺🇸🌊✊🏻🗽 (@StompTheGOP) March 4, 2022

Kamala Harris has served as the DA for the city of San Francisco, the Attorney General of the state of California, as a United States Senator and she is the first woman to be sworn in as the Vice President of the United States of America. Meghan is John McCain’s daughter. pic.twitter.com/Js45Tmms4A — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 4, 2022

Whenever someone tells you how Meghan McCain is one of the good guys, make sure you show them this. https://t.co/nNuaGKjKW3 — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) March 4, 2022

Send a serious journalist to write opinion pieces instead of Meghan McCain. pic.twitter.com/hBgiTkEpqs — Discourse Enjoyer (@BidenHarrisBro) March 4, 2022

I’ll say it again, Meghan McCain is TRIGGERED by Kamala Harris and her black excellence…check her resume boo. You could touch the road with your nepotism. https://t.co/4z38F7efzJ — Rory Wallace (@TriniTenor) March 4, 2022

Me: "Siri, who is Kamala Harris? Siri: "Former DA, AG, Senator, and FIRST woman VP. The most POWERFUL woman in the world" Me: Siri, "Who is Meghan McCain?" Siri: "John McCain's daughter, loud mouth and Fox News Propagandist. That's ALL I can find" Me: "Thank you, Siri" pic.twitter.com/xSpFi6VfOL — The 46 🇺🇲 #BuildBackBetter (@ajalexander944) March 4, 2022

The most shocking thing about Meghan McCain's tweet attacking VP Harris is that she didn't remind us that her father is John McCain. — Covie (@covie_93) March 4, 2022

It also didn’t take long for people to start pointing out the GOP elephant in the room. Namely, that her father, John McCain, chose Sarah Palin as his vice presidential candidate in 2008, and well, Palin has never exactly been known for keen intellect. Not to mention the fact that she had been the governor of Alaska for barely two years and actually quit before her term was over.

So, you know, glass houses, throwing stones, etc.

The irony of Meghan McCain questioning someone’s qualifications to be Vice President should not be lost on anyone pic.twitter.com/cXzHgWGUJO — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) March 4, 2022

Meghan McCain should be the LAST person to talk about a “serious person” when her father chose Sarah Palin to be his running for Vice President with VERY LIMITED gov’t experience and intelligence. This is a whole entire racist dog whistle. Not surprising at all. https://t.co/EtehLVagod — The Chanteezy For Real ♉️ (@iamchanteezy) March 4, 2022

Interesting that Meghan McCain is concerned about VP Kamala Harris, a lawyer, yet had total faith in Sarah Palin. I guess Republicans are built different 🥴 pic.twitter.com/L443yrw3C0 — Change is now (@Do_good2020) March 4, 2022

"Ok Google, who did Meghan McCain's father pick as his potential Vice Preside… Oh… Oh my, seriously? The 'could see Russia from her house lady?' That one?" pic.twitter.com/skHP0cHlgy — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) March 4, 2022

