Meghan McCain, Daughter Of A Man Who Picked Sarah Palin As A Running Mate, Is Getting Roasted For Criticizing Kamala Harris

by: Twitter

Former co-host of The View turned Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain began trending on social media this week as people rushed to roast the conservative commentator for a questionable remark. Yes, again. This time, it was regarding a tweet in which McCain took issue with a report from The Hill that the White House is considering sending Vice President Kamala Harris to Poland as a show of solidarity during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to a source, “The vice president has a smaller footprint and is historically more nimble.”

McCain, who has repeatedly criticized Harris in the past, was not a fan of the move. “Please for the love of God, send a serious person instead,” McCain tweeted.

McCain’s attack on Harris did not go over well on Twitter, where she was still trending on Friday afternoon as people questioned McCain’s political experience… as well as fitting in a few jabs about her wild hairstyles during her last season on The View.

It also didn’t take long for people to start pointing out the GOP elephant in the room. Namely, that her father, John McCain, chose Sarah Palin as his vice presidential candidate in 2008, and well, Palin has never exactly been known for keen intellect. Not to mention the fact that she had been the governor of Alaska for barely two years and actually quit before her term was over.

So, you know, glass houses, throwing stones, etc.

(Via Meghan McCain on Twitter)

