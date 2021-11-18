Anyone who has ever held a job likely knows the feeling of having that one co-worker whose non-stop antics can throw off the balance of the entire workplace—and it seems that the same can be said for the House of Representatives. At the moment, according to Politico, the two biggest sh*t disturbers are the freshly censured Paul Gosar and perpetual troublemaker Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Just as many of us are sick of hearing about MTG’s latest attempt to get the country’s attention, her colleagues are apparently even more tired of them. In a piece for Politico titled “GOP can’t escape ‘self-inflicted injuries’ as they fight to reclaim House,” Olivia Beavers and Sarah Ferris write that some of the biggest challenges Republicans face in reclaiming the House come from within their own party:

[S]ome Republicans say leadership loses their ability to keep members in line once they’ve already been kicked off a committee, leaving them with limited to no tools to rein in troublesome members. On the other hand, [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy is facing a push by members of the House Freedom Caucus and some rank-and-file members who are arguing for action against the Republicans who voted to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill earlier this month. Greene, the freshman firebrand, is calling on those Republicans to lose their committee assignments. Adding to the tension, some of those Republicans say Greene posting their office’s phone numbers on Twitter—which she did because of their vote—has led to death threats for members like [Rep. Fred] Upton.

Of the 13 Republicans who voted with their Democratic counterparts to pass the infrastructure bill, Politico says that it’s Rep. John Katko (R-NY) who has faced the most backlash, with some colleagues pushing for him to be stripped of his position as ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

But then there are the GOPers like Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who would just like all of the bickering and silly bullshit to stop. “I never even saw the video Gosar posted,” Crenshaw said. “It’s probably stupid. And this movement to punish those 13 Republicans is also stupid.”

Wait ‘til MTG gets a load of that line! Or maybe she’ll just do us all a favor and quit her job.

(Via Politico)