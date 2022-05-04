The attorney of Majorie Taylor Greene might be talking too much, but that’s something he has in common with his client.

The QAnon congresswoman’s had a string of wacko declarations lately, including accusing the Catholic Church of being Satanic and freaking out when someone brought up her “Jewish space lasers” shenanigans. And no one can forget how Greene, who’s in real danger of being barred from reelection ballots this fall, defended herself in administrative court by seemingly lying and then lying some more under oath. She suddenly claimed to not recall a text chain with Mark Meadows and several GOP-ers, to whom she suggested that Trump declare “marshall law” in order to prevent Biden (who won the election) from entering the White House.

Things got so bad during the hearing that a group of lawyers banded together to formally accuse Greene of lying under oath. As Law & Crime points out, Greene appeared to lie about her own documented statements at least 80 times regarding her role in the insurrection, and on a Law & Crime podcast (hosted by Adam Klasfeld), Greene attorney James Bopp Jr. tried to defend his client.

Bopp’s explanation for all her lies: “This isn’t a memory test.” The conversation only devolved from there:

“She was asked about, you know, text messages from 15 months ago or two years ago. I’ve been doing this business for a long time, and people don’t remember inconsequential things, and even some consequential things over time. And she had no way of refreshing her recollection about that because her cell phone is set to delete texts that are more than 30 days old.”

Bopp’s view of the “marshall law” text was that Greene was perhaps repeating what someone else thought of the situation. And Bopp, who Law & Crime points out was “instrumental in Bush v. Gore,” did emphasize that he “of course” accepted Biden as the 2020 election winner. As for what Greene believes, he only responded, “I don’t know what she says about that.” Hmm.

(Via Law And Crime)