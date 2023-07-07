A few years after Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of all committee seats, the trend appears to have started anew. This week, Greene was officially booted from the MAGA-loving House Freedom Caucus. This may have been the long-game result for the far-right after Greene appeared to have lost some of her commitment to the group while siding with Kevin McCarthy. The final motivation, however, appears to be Greene’s very public beefing with Lauren Boebert, who she called a “little b*tch” straight to her face on the House floor.

That, of course, followed a bathroom fight in 2022, and the two incendiary congresswomen can’t seem to agree on who should receive (dubious) credit for bringing articles of impeachment against President Biden.

If you were wondering how Greene took the ousting news, she would like everyone to know that she’s doing just fine. In fact, she’s “[a]voiding distractions” because that’s “the key to staying focused.”

Enter a trip to the mini-golf course:

Avoiding distractions is the key to staying focused. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aqPaCK5eCH — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2023

Well, people are getting a kick out of this, and the resulting vibe really fits a summer Friday vibe. It’s political but still so silly. How many times did Greene film that shot? Then again, she has a bit more time on her hands these days.

Officially, Greene (as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution‘s Tia Mitchell) is not wigging out over the booting. As Mitchell paraphrases, Greene insists that “she has bigger fish to fry.” So there.