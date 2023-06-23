The Lauren Boebert-Marjorie Taylor Greene feud has gone next level after a bathroom fight last year for the former congressional BFFs. This week, Greene called Boebert a “little b*tch” right to her face on the House floor. Greene also alleged that Boebert “copied” her Biden-focused articles of impeachment.

From there, Greene quadrupled down and told Semafor that Boebert “has genuinely been a nasty little b*tch to me” and that there was no hope for reconciliation. Whereas Boebert attempted to take the high road by telling HuffPost, “I’m not in middle school” while denying the “copying” accusation. As The Daily Beast notes, Boebert aimed for the same route with Hannity, below, although one must wonder if she feels differently behind the scenes. Here’s the Hannity clip, and we’ll discuss below.

Boebert: I did not put my life on pause and just get in spats with people. I came here to legislate and to be effective.. Marjorie is not my enemy… I jumpstarted this critical effort to ensure Joe Biden is impeached pic.twitter.com/KXrEdAv5na — Acyn (@Acyn) June 23, 2023

“Sean, I did not put my life on pause and leave my four boys and my now grandson to come here and just get in spats with people, I came here to legislate and to be effective for Coloradans … Marjorie is not my enemy. Joe Biden’s policy, the Democrats, that is my enemy that I am combatting right now and I am doing everything I can to make sure I put them in check and hold them accountable and take our country back from this radical extremism that we are seeing.”

So yes, high road was the target here, but is there a twist?

Politico has pointed towards infighting within the Freedom Caucus, for which both Boebert and Greene are members. Currently, anyway. In a discussion from the group on who should be purged, “two members” are reportedly pushing for Greene to get the boot. The purported reason for this would be Greene’s alignment with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (who she supported for speaker and who recently let her preside over the House), who obviously isn’t a far-enough right of a move for the Freedom Caucus to approve.

The timing of the ousting-in-process sounds about right, however, for this to have received fuel from the “little b*ch” insult even if the officially stated motivation ends up being Greene’s support of McCarthy. And it sure would be something if we found out that the “two members” were Boebert and Matt Gaetz. He has been infighting with Greene (over McCarthy) as well, and Insider reported that she recently took a verbal swing at him while dubbing herself as “the leading MAGA voice in Congress.”

Man, these people.

(Via The Daily Beast, Politico & Insider)