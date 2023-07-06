Following Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s most recent showdown with Lauren Boebert on the House floor, reports started coming in that the House Freedom Caucus was looking to expel Greene for calling Boebert a “little b*tch.” Both congresswomen are part of the caucus, which frowns upon disparaging members, so Greene didn’t help the situation by doubling down on her remarks and referring to Boebert as a “nasty little b*tch.”

However, Greene’s status in the Freedom Caucus has been elusive. The conservative body had refused to release the results of a vote against Greene, but a member has now confirmed to The Daily Beast that Greene was removed. Although, in an interesting wrinkle, Boebert reportedly argued against expelling her former BFF:

During internal deliberations almost two weeks ago—which occurred after Greene confirmed to multiple publications she indeed did call Boebert “a little bitch”—Boebert agreed with another member who argued against removing Greene, out of respect for her right to “freedom of speech.” “She was against having her removed,” a GOP lawmaker familiar with the HFC meeting told The Daily Beast. “She was actually against it.”

While Boebert reportedly defended Greene during arguments, the Colorado congresswoman refused to confirm which way she ultimately voted. Boebert gave a carefully worded statement to The Daily Beast when asked about Greene’s ejection.

“The comments that Marjorie and I shared with one another had absolutely no influence on my vote,” Boebert said.

(Via The Daily Beast)