If your Twitter feed feels peaceful, filled with a few less idiotic conspiracy theories on Jewish Space Lasers and Gazpacho Police this week it’s likely because Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account has been suspended.

The Republican representative from Georgia managed to trigger the already-lax community standards of Elon Musk’s billion-dollar garbage heap by repeatedly sharing a “Trans Day of Vengeance” graphic that’s as offensive as it sounds. Greene’s tweets came as a response to the mass shooting at a private elementary school in Nashville that ended with the deaths of three adults and three children. Police later identified the assailant as a transgender man whose preferred pronouns were he/him, something right-wing conservatives like Greene quickly latched onto.

Greene reportedly shared the graphic along with the message that read, “The people need to know about the threats they face from Antifa & trans-terrorism!!!” But, she wasn’t the sole target of the sensitivity sweep.

According to a post from Twitter’s Vice President of Product Ella Irwin, the company decided to “automatically sweep our platform and remove >5000 tweets /retweets of this poster. We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. ‘Vengeance’ does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok.”

This isn’t the first time Greene has been banned from the platform but it does mark her first censure under Musk’s leadership.

(Via People)