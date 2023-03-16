Marjorie Taylor Greene has been known to make geographically-related statements that are inaccurate at best. At least, she’s done as much while recently making a statistical claim that could have been more than a typo when she asserted that Biden allowed a majority of the global population to flood across the U.S.-Mexico border. That flub arrived shortly after she didn’t realize that Chris Stapleton’s self-professed “wokeness” had plenty to do with his participation in the Super Bowl’s Black National Anthem showcase. Now she of the “peach tree dish” and “gazpacho police” terms is back again with another doozy.

A clip from a Greene appearance on Real America’s Voice is making the rounds, and the choice quote involves Greene claiming that Vladimir Putin has never “actually show[n] in any detail his plans to invade Europe.” The far-right congresswoman added, “No one has shown me that. So I don’t believe the lies that I’m being told about this.”

Not surprised she doesn’t understand Ukraine is in Europe & already been invaded Greene: “I’ve never seen Putin actually show in any detail his plans to invade Europe. No one has shown me that. So I don’t believe the lies that I’m being told about this.”pic.twitter.com/S3qetU9PdO — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) March 16, 2023

Hmm. That’s the immediate reaction here, and sometimes, it’s hard to believe that Greene is intentionally flubbing as much as she does, but something’s up. Greene has previously expressed anger over President Biden sending any funding to Ukraine, but she’s also not up-to-speed enough to know that this Russia-invaded country is in Europe. This remains wild, considering that she’s serving on a national security-related committee in Congress.

The head shaking has commenced on social media. “Ukraine is in Europe” is now trending as a result.

This really just happened!

Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't realized that Ukraine is in Europe. Today, as you can see in the video below, MTG made the incredibly stupid statement saying that “I’ve never seen Putin actually show in any detail his plans to invade Europe. No one has… https://t.co/C2u0SlX59X pic.twitter.com/sji0P41xe1 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 16, 2023

Shouldn't SOMEONE tell her #Ukraine is in Europe? Marjorie Taylor Greene says, “I’ve never seen Putin actually show in any detail his plans to invade Europe. No one has shown me that. So I don’t believe the lies that I’m being told about this.” pic.twitter.com/0Y3SCKO3br — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 16, 2023

I saw that "Ukraine is in Europe" was trending, and 100% knew it was because Marge 3 Toes said something stupid again. I am Nostradadus. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 16, 2023

This chuckle fuck doesn’t know Ukraine is in Europe. Goddamit, resign @RepMTG pic.twitter.com/mwgNSdUsAR — DutchessPrim💙 (@dutchessprim) March 16, 2023

LMAO! Who wants to tell Marjorie Taylor Green that Ukraine is in Europe? And why would Putin share his future invasion plans with her? MTG: “I’ve never seen Putin actually show in any detail his plans to invade Europe."pic.twitter.com/bRnpoU07kz — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) March 16, 2023

It's truly sad that this woman @RepMTG

(Marjorie Taylor Greene) doesn't even know that Ukraine is in Europe. 🤦‍♂️ And what the hell make her think, that Putin would wanna share his plans to invade Europe with a

crazy Congresswoman from Georgia🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/G4qFlaXmlp — Manny Funes (@Manny_Funes) March 16, 2023

@RepMTG I hate to tell you this… But Ukraine is in Europe.

Yes. It. Is. In. Europe.pic.twitter.com/r2p2wqhitS — Political Doodle (@PoliticalDoodle) March 16, 2023