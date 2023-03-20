Marjorie Taylor Greene has been stepping in it a bit more than usual lately. She received pushback for her Super Bowl take and has had some geographically challenged fumbles that could be more than typos, but she’s taking a surprising stance on the reportedly impending arrest of Donald Trump.

To back up for a moment, Trump self-reported his belief that he’ll be arrested and indicted by the Manhattan D.A. on any number of investigations into his financial doings. This could possibly concern the payout to Stormy Daniels, but no one really knows yet, and Trump isn’t being specific. He did however, ask his MAGA supporters to “protest” for him in what could be viewed as encouragement to pull a repeat of January 6: “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

What will happen to Trump’s KFC plane is he is arrested? That’s a question for the future, but for now, it’s enough to note that Marjorie Taylor Greene is asking MAGA die-hards to ignore the call for protests. Mind you, it’s not as though Greene had anything flattering to say about the other side. However, it’s notable that she’s pressing back against Trump’s call for chaos.

“We don’t need to protest about the Communists Democrat’s planning to arrest Pres Trump and the political weaponization of our government and election interference,” Greene insisted on Twitter. “These idiots are sealing their own fate in 2024 because the silent majority has two feelings right now about the current regime. Fear and anger. That is the most powerful combination when election time comes. And the Democrats are driving that force with their own corrupt actions.”

That’s something. Even though she’s insulting Democrats in the process, she’s still asking for calm, which is quite a turn since her “1776” tweeting that raised eyebrows and accusations that she helped spur on the insurrection. In the aftermath of that historic mess, Greene has expressed concern over treatment of the rioters, although she has seemingly gone unscathed after being mentioned in the Proud Boys indictment. Perhaps she’s realized that Trump will not do a darn thing for those who get arrested while once again doing his bidding. And maybe, just maybe, Trump may have lost her, at least on one subject.