Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Been Locked Out Of Her Twitter Account And We All Have Dr. Dre To Thank

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was temporarily locked out of her Twitter account earlier today thanks to a copyright claim over the unauthorized use of a clip of Dr. Dre’s 1999 hit “Still D.R.E.” After Dre issued a statement deploring her use of his song and calling her a “hateful” person, Greene was cheekily defiant upon her return, quoting another Dre hit from the same album, 2001, once she had her access back. “The next episode,” she tweeted, along with a screenshot of the TMZ post about her lockout containing her response.

Upon hearing about Greene’s use of “Still D.R.E.” in a video she tweeted gloating over her far-right fringe clique’s victory over newly appointed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Dre told TMZ, “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one.” The video has since been removed as a consequence of Dre’s takedown request, although as of press time, the tweet itself remains. After being temporarily locked out of her account, MTG shot back through TMZ, “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.”

“The thug life.” These people cannot possibly be even a little bit serious. I kind of hope someone presses her to actually quote the lyrics she thinks contain violence against women or police officers in a song in which Dre promises to “hit my boys off with jobs” and touts signing GOAT white rapper Eminem. Everything funny today.