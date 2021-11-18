On Wednesday, Matt Gaetz spent a chunk of his day on the defense. He wasn’t defending himself, despite spending the last year or so being under federal investigation for his ties to a sex trafficking ring. Instead he defended a politician who shared a video of him murdering a colleague and a president, plus a teenager who killed two people with a semiautomatic rifle.

During the afternoon, the beleaguered Florida representative took to the House floor in an unsuccessful attempt to keep Arizona’s Paul Gosar from being censured. He compared the violent anime video he shared on social media, involving the killing of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Joe Biden, to a mere cartoon. He invoked “the Wile E. Coyote.” It was weird. (Although it wasn’t as weird as Lauren Boebert’s pro-Gosar rant.)

But it wasn’t as weird as when he went on Newsmax (of course) later that night. He was there to speak about the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen who last summer crossed state lines and wound up shooting three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two. The jury is in the middle of deliberation following a clownshow of a trial, which saw not-quite-convincing crying jags and an unhinged judge with a questionable ringtone. But Gaetz is hoping for the best.

Matt Gaetz wants to hire Kyle Rittenhouse as a congressional intern. pic.twitter.com/LvmXFFgt5v — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 18, 2021

“He is not guilty,” Gaetz told host Grant Stinchfield, who he thanked for saying nice things about Rittenhouse. “He deserves a not guilty verdict, and I sure hope he gets it because you know what? Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern. We may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country in additional ways.”

Stinchfield agreed, but called dibs on the young man who, even if found not guilty by a jury picked out of a raffle, still killed two people with a big gun. “I want him here at Newsmax,” Gaetz said. “Maybe he can be a Stinchfield intern too.”

So there you go. No matter where the verdict goes, Rittenhouse has a long life ahead of him.

(Via Mediaite)