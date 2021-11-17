Earlier this month, Republican Representative Paul Gosar tweeted a disturbing video in which someone photoshopped his own face and the faces of Democratic Congresspeople like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez onto anime figures before depicting himself killing them. The clip has since been removed from Twitter for violating its ethical standards, but now Gosar is facing the consequences of his tasteless joke on the House floor.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives will vote on whether to make Gosar the first member of Congress to be formally censured since 2010. If the vote doesn’t fall in his favor, he could join his colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in being stripped of his committee appointments. And while this political slap on the hand is fairly light punishment considering that, if Gosar had a regular job, he’d have been fired for posting that video instead of just symbolically reprimanded, the GOP is doing everything they can to defend Gosar’s right to bastardize a beloved anime series so that… why? (We’re still really not sure what the point of all of this was.)

Representative Matt Gaetz — who’s been busy fighting his own legal battles as the FBI preps its sex trafficking case against him — gave a speech on the House floor in which he bizarrely compared Gosar to cartoon characters like Wile E. Coyote, implying that critiquing the Congressman for his little joke would be just as preposterous as indicting Wile E. Coyote for “an explosive ordinance against the Road Runner.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) defends Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) posting a cartoon video depicting himself killing Rep. AOC (D-NY): “Anime is fiction … next week we might be indicting the Wile E. Coyote." pic.twitter.com/G8eCNYC2yY — The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2021

And look, yes, this is all ridiculous and it would be nice to see the lawmakers whose salaries we pay actually do their jobs and pass some bills instead of ripping into each other — on the House floor and on our timelines — but lame and unamusing as Gosar’s tweet was, the man reportedly has a history of supporting insurrections and hanging out with white nationalists, so maybe it’s time he faced consequences for something? At the very least, this whole trial will ensure we never have to see Gosar’s terrible photoshop skills in action ever again.