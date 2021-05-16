If you believe the polls, Matthew McConaughey actually has a good shot at running for governor of Texas and winning. And if you believe the reports, the actor is “making calls” about doing just that in an effort to unseat Greg Abbott in the Lone Star state.

The actor has said he’s giving “serious consideration” to a run for office in his home state of Texas earlier in the year, and polling has shown he’d be fairly popular among the electorate. All of that smoke has translated into, well, more smoke as there are now reports that he’s calling lawmakers in Texas to take all this talk and turn it into an actual political campaign.

According to a Politico story, McConaughey is “quietly” exploring a run for governor by calling around to potential donors despite some political pundits who are skeptical he’d be able to actually win.

But the Academy Award-winning actor’s interest goes a step further than musings in interviews. McConaughey has been quietly making calls to influential people in Texas political circles, including a deep-pocketed moderate Republican and energy CEO, to take their temperature on the race and to talk about seriously throwing his hat in the ring, according to multiple people familiar with the conversations.

McConaughey still lives in Texas with his family, and calling potential donors is one of the first steps to really getting things off the ground. But it’s a long road, even if it’s one the Hollywood mainstay seems willing to head down. One person who doesn’t seem to think McConaughey has the juice here? None other than former George W. Bush advisor Karl Rove.

“I find it improbable, but it’s not out of the question,” said top Republican strategist Karl Rove, who relayed a recent encounter with Lawrence Wright, describing the New Yorker journalist as “hyperventilating” at the prospect that his close friend and fellow Texan might run. (Asked for comment on McConaughey, Wright replied in an email, “I’m trying to lower my profile in this, so I’ll politely decline.”)

McConaughey hasn’t been afraid to get political in recent months, ranting about cancel culture to Piers Morgan (before he was subsequently canceled over royal matters). We’ve certainly seen actors find success in politics, and Texas is a place McConaughey seems to understand. But right now his potential run, and coming out victorious, also seems far from a slam dunk just yet.

