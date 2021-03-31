If Governor Matthew McConaughey sounds alright, alright, alright to you, you’re in luck: the Oscar-winning actor is serious about running for office.

“I’m not teasing the idea or anything. I’m actually trying to look at the idea and give it serious consideration. I have a new chapter for myself, personally in my life. I believe it is in some sort of leadership role,” McConaughey told CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla during an interview from his Airstream trailer in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. “I don’t know what that role is. I don’t know my category. We’ve been talking about the ‘why’ of leadership and even, I would say, we need some more good leaders. And I’m not just talking about me. I’m talking about you out there, everyone out there, we need leadership.”

He continued, “We’ve gotten to this spot where, ‘You voice your opinion and it opposes mine. My gut reaction — our gut reaction — is, ‘Oh, you must be saying that at the exclusion of mine’… If I say I’m a believer, someone will say, ‘Oh, you must not believe in science.’ Well, I didn’t say that, I’m a believer and I believe in science… two different opinions can exist at the same time.” For instance: you might think Magic Mike is a bad movie; I think it’s a masterpiece. We’re both entitled to our opinion (but I’m right).

McConaughey has referred to himself as “aggressively centrist” in the past (his politics are a mystery even on the local level), but if he does run, he’ll likely do well in his politically-divided home state of Texas. The UT professor helped raise $7.8 million for those affected by Winter Storm Uri through his Just Keep Livin Texas Relief Fund.

