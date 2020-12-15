Just a week after his controversial remarks on Russell Brand’s podcast, Matthew McConaughey is dipping his toes into political waters again. This time around, the Magic Mike star stopped by Good Morning Britain where he opined on “cancel culture” while talking to host Piers Morgan, who, for the record, is not the pigeon lady from Home Alone 2. (He gets that a lot.) During the conversation, McConaughey criticized what he calls the “illiberal left” for preventing necessary confrontations by silencing opposing views. Via Deadline:

“We need liberals, what I don’t think we need is illiberals,” he told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. “What I don’t think some liberals see is they’re being cannibalized by the illiberals. There are extremes on both sides that I think are unfair… the extreme left and extreme right completely illegitimize the other side. They exaggerate the other side’s stance into an irrational state that makes no sense. That’s not fair.”

According to McConaughey, confrontation is key to making democracy work “really well,” and in his opinion, we’re not seeing enough of it. “I would argue we don’t have true confrontation right now, confrontation that gives some validation and legitimizes the opposing point of view. We don’t give a legitimacy or validation to an opposing point of view, we make it persona non grata, and that’s unconstitutional.”

The actors comments echo his concerns from last week when he appeared on Russell Brand’s podcast and chastised the illiberal left that “absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent.” While McConaughey’s remarks are in the context of not mocking Trump voters for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election, his proposed solution works in any situation. “Let’s get aggressively centric,” he told Brand.

(Via Good Morning Britain on Twitter)