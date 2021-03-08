During a candid and revelatory interview with Oprah on Sunday evening that could have a profound impact on the Royal Family moving forward, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about their experiences with racism in the British monarchy and psychologically taxing attacks in the British tabloids that were often aided by that very racism. Only a small handful of American celebrities can truly relate to the non-stop assaults Markle faced in the press from the very beginning of her relationship with the royal prince, and apparently The View‘s Meghan McCain considers herself one of them.

If McCain equating herself to Markle sounds ridiculous, she agrees, and even says as much. “I want this to be interpreted the right way: in no way am I comparing any of my life experience to Meghan Markle’s,” McCain said during Monday’s episode of The View. “She experienced something that had egregious racism and happened on a global stage, and she was a complete cultural paradigm shift for the U.K.”

But even though McCain acknowledged that comparing herself to Markle would look bad, she went ahead and did it anyway. Via The Daily Beast:

“But I do know what it feels like to be on a TV show or a political campaign where people are leaking stories about you with the sole intention to make you look bad, and let me tell you, it’ll do a number on your mental health like you can’t believe.”

McCain is referring to tabloid reports about her in the Daily Mail, which have accused her of throwing tantrums off-camera and berating producers. Those reports allegedly relied on leaks from her The View co-hosts, so it was an interesting choice for McCain to bring them up in the context of the Oprah interview especially when those stories are particularly tame when compared to the British gossip surrounding Markle. Was McCain really trying to make a point about how women are treated in the press, or was she capitalizing on a chance to take a jab at her fellow co-hosts? Why not both?

(Via The Daily Beast)