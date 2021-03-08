It’s been over a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced they were stepping back from their royal duties and relocation to America. They wound up in California, near gorgeous Santa Barbara, and it didn’t take them long to hash out a huge deal with Netflix to create original content. But it wasn’t until Sunday that they gave their first big interview, which they granted to no less than Oprah Winfrey. And Markle in particular had some things she wanted to get off her chest.

Along with news that they were expecting a baby girl — and the more light-hearted bit about their young son’s chicken coop entitled “Archie’s Chick Inn” — Markle made some pretty horrifying allegations. It’s long known that she was bullied by the British tabloids, but a lot of what happened between her and the other Royals had been largely kept under the rug.

No more. Markle said she went into her job as a Royal “naively,” and that she soon found out that things weren’t exactly rosy. Her relationship with the Queen was good — she “has always been wonderful to me,” she said — but the other members and parts of the royal institution, she claimed, tried to silence her. Nor did they shield her from the press’ often savage coverage of her.

Markle also claimed that some members, though she wouldn’t say who, expressed concern over the color of Archie’s skin, which may have been one reason why they didn’t give him a royal title. She was made to feel lonely and eventually, she said, “I didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

By interview’s end, though, she showed off her strength. “I’ve lost my father, I lost a baby, I nearly lost my name, there’s the loss of identity,” Markle told Winfrey. “But I’m still standing, and my hope for people in the takeaway from this, is to know that there’s another side — to know that life is worth living.”

It was intense television, and people were so proud of Markle for standing up for herself and taking no prisoners.

“[there were] concerns and conversations about how dark his skin would be when he was born.” —Meghan Markle No wonder Buckingham Palace was trying to carpet bomb the tabloids with hit pieces this week. Markle is burning it down. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) March 8, 2021

Wow.. Meghan just said — again — that Buckingham Palace REFUSED to make Archie a Prince and refused to provide an explanation. This isn't spilling tea. This is the Boston Tea Party, hunty. Wow.. #MeghanAndHarry — Professor Fleming (@alwaystheself) March 8, 2021

Meghan Markle says that she is not afraid of the backlash she might face from the Royal Family: “I’m not going to live my life in fear.” pic.twitter.com/v55FGbM8LD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2021

I’ve never been much of a royal watcher so I guess I didn’t know what to expect. But what Meghan is describing sounds awful. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 8, 2021

Although maybe she did take a couple prisoners at least.

and you know meghan is holding back — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) March 8, 2021

People were horrified by some of the revelations.

So, Buckingham Palace felt Archie wouldn't be white enough to receive a title and appropriate security, despite being 7th in line to the throne. Holy hell. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 8, 2021

Some were reminded of another outsider who joined the Royal Family.

Princess Diana's accusations against Buckingham Palace have aged very, very well. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 8, 2021

Clearly Buckingham Palace learnt nothing from the 90s and the Princess Diana years. The same smear tactics are now being directed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It should be noted that the Royal Family’s popularity sunk to its lowest during those years… 1/2 — Jordon-Lee (@JordonLee) March 3, 2021

Many had become disgusted with the British monarchy itself.

turn buckingham palace into a spirit Halloween — JP (@jpbrammer) March 8, 2021

turn buckingham palace into free housing immediately — noncompliance en masse (@tired_ugly_) March 8, 2021

Americans showing up at Buckingham Palace once were fully vaxxed: pic.twitter.com/aZojdgz5wf — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) March 8, 2021

I’m telling you now, turn Buckingham Palace into something useful. Like a Tesco. — Jam. (@lifeofjam_) March 5, 2021

Some imagined the reactions at Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace: “How dare you call us racist?! We used to own Africa!” https://t.co/OS60c5FHLg — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) March 7, 2021

And others wondered how the Palace’s PR team will spin this.

the Buckingham Palace staff trying to think of as many damage control options as possible right now for after this interview #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/J8wZ9l8Kna — a (@pinkcltr) March 8, 2021

Buckingham Palace PR team coming into work this morning #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/bSrST8Ogm8 — Neil Cooke (@neilcooke_) March 8, 2021

