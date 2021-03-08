Getty Image
Viral

Meghan Markle’s Revelations About How She Was Treated Have People Furious With The Royal Family

by: Twitter

It’s been over a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced they were stepping back from their royal duties and relocation to America. They wound up in California, near gorgeous Santa Barbara, and it didn’t take them long to hash out a huge deal with Netflix to create original content. But it wasn’t until Sunday that they gave their first big interview, which they granted to no less than Oprah Winfrey. And Markle in particular had some things she wanted to get off her chest.

Along with news that they were expecting a baby girl — and the more light-hearted bit about their young son’s chicken coop entitled “Archie’s Chick Inn” — Markle made some pretty horrifying allegations. It’s long known that she was bullied by the British tabloids, but a lot of what happened between her and the other Royals had been largely kept under the rug.

No more. Markle said she went into her job as a Royal “naively,” and that she soon found out that things weren’t exactly rosy. Her relationship with the Queen was good — she “has always been wonderful to me,” she said — but the other members and parts of the royal institution, she claimed, tried to silence her. Nor did they shield her from the press’ often savage coverage of her.

Markle also claimed that some members, though she wouldn’t say who, expressed concern over the color of Archie’s skin, which may have been one reason why they didn’t give him a royal title. She was made to feel lonely and eventually, she said, “I didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

By interview’s end, though, she showed off her strength. “I’ve lost my father, I lost a baby, I nearly lost my name, there’s the loss of identity,” Markle told Winfrey. “But I’m still standing, and my hope for people in the takeaway from this, is to know that there’s another side — to know that life is worth living.”

It was intense television, and people were so proud of Markle for standing up for herself and taking no prisoners.

Although maybe she did take a couple prisoners at least.

People were horrified by some of the revelations.

Some were reminded of another outsider who joined the Royal Family.

Many had become disgusted with the British monarchy itself.

Some imagined the reactions at Buckingham Palace.

And others wondered how the Palace’s PR team will spin this.

(Via CNN)

×