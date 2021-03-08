Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Sunday night interview with CBS Evening News ended up being the result of the couple not being able to publicly speak their mind for years. One could reasonably expect that their feelings about how Meghan was treated by the British Royal Family would come out, and that definitely happened. People were outraged, and a few portions of the interview in particular have drawn much ire. That would be the part where Harry more than suggested that, during discussions with unidentified family members about Harry and Meghan’s child, Archie, that a racially-charged motivation surfaced against Meghan. During the interview, Meghan also revealed that she’d grown suicidal while living as part of the British Royal Family, and she felt that Harry’s decision to leave saved her life. Well, Piers Morgan is a cheerleader for the Royals, and he tweeted his distaste for Meghan (who he called “shameful” while accusing her of “vile destructive self-serving nonsense”) following the interview.

I wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle if she gave me a weather report. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle – but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/F2QDxELSsr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

Bright and early on Monday morning, Piers popped into his hosting gig on Good Morning Britain, where he complained of a “two-hour trash-athon of our Royal Family, or our monarchy, of everything the Queen has worked so hard for, while her husband is in hospital.” However, Black activist and This Is Why I Resist author Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (who’s a frequent face on GMB) was ready for him while he kept on interjecting to dismiss Meghan’s claims. Here’s what Shola had to say:

“Listen, you might learn something. The royal family is an institution rooted in colonialism, white supremacy, and racism. The legacy is right there. So you’re now surprised that a comment would have been made by several members of the royal family about how dark Archie’s skin is… You’re more outraged that Harry and Meghan had the audacity to speak their truth than at the actual outrage of racism.”

To that, Piers could only offer that he felt it was “disgusting” that Shola would say such a thing about the Queen, to which Shola responded, “You are disgusting!”

Shola also made note of how the Queen didn’t lift a finger to defend Harry and Meghan, but she has gone to great lengths to protect her own son as Jeffrey Epstein-related allegations swirl about Prince Andrew having sex with a 17-year-old girl (with a monetary transaction involved). The controversy certainly isn’t over yet. The subject has even prompted a resurfacing of a John Oliver prediction (from 2018), in which the Last Week Tonight host declared. “I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense of, ‘She might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications.'”

It’s worth noting that GMB had no issue with posting the fiery exchange between Piers and Shola on YouTube, but they did turn off the video’s comments. Well, Shola is drawing praise elsewhere, including this tweet: “Good morning to Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu only, who woke up this morning and dragged Piers Morgan.”

Good morning to Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu only, who woke up this morning and dragged Piers Morgan pic.twitter.com/IeVRwcgpG9 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2021

that time piers morgan had on someone he thought would be an easy target to berate live on air but instead hilariously got his ass handed to him and was exposed for the fragile man-child he is. "you look like honey-glazed gammon" lmao pic.twitter.com/uJtBzTXacy — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) March 8, 2021

Please take two minutes and watch Piers Morgan get absolutely stuffed into a locker while taking up for racism in the Royal family… https://t.co/ICPr60pGMp — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 8, 2021

That moron, Piers Morgan, said he didn't believe that Meghan Markle was suicidal. First, why anyone listens to him is a mystery. Next, last year we lost almost 7,000 veterans to suicide. They likely were not believed either. And yet, they died. — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) March 8, 2021

If Meghan Markle finally helps us be rid of Piers Morgan — who was horrendous to me even when the cameras weren't rolling — Harry should watch out. I'm going to marry her myself — Holly '8 Cats' Brockwell (@holly) March 8, 2021