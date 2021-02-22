ABC
Viral

Meghan McCain Wants Dr. Fauci Fired Because She, A Co-Host Of ‘The View,’ Still Hasn’t Been Vaccinated

by:

Meghan McCain is getting dragged on social media after The View co-host essentially asked to speak to the vaccine manager and launched into an especially entitled rant, even for her, about her inability to get vaccinated. During a segment on the COVID vaccine rollout, McCain launched into an exhausted tirade on why she still has no idea when she’ll receive the vaccine, and she demands Joe Biden fire Dr. Fauci over it. It also didn’t help that McCain brought up her celebrity status during her remarks, which only made her argument sound even more entitled than it already was. Via Raw Story:

“The fact I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it.” She continued: “If you call me at 3:00 in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it. I want to be responsible and obviously, wait my turn, but this rollout has been a disaster.”

After feigning outrage that she, Meghan McCain of The View, still doesn’t have a shot even though she works in the media and should know full well how the vaccine tiers work, McCain declared she’s “over Fauci” and thinks it’s time for him to go. “We need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him.” She also reiterated the call to fire Fauci on Twitter minutes after The View finished taping:

But by that point, McCain was already being roasted for the “I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View” comment as people tore into her tone-deaf rant on social media:

And then there’s this angle, which only further highlighted McCain’s tunnel vision:

(Via Raw Story)

×