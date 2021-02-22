Meghan McCain is getting dragged on social media after The View co-host essentially asked to speak to the vaccine manager and launched into an especially entitled rant, even for her, about her inability to get vaccinated. During a segment on the COVID vaccine rollout, McCain launched into an exhausted tirade on why she still has no idea when she’ll receive the vaccine, and she demands Joe Biden fire Dr. Fauci over it. It also didn’t help that McCain brought up her celebrity status during her remarks, which only made her argument sound even more entitled than it already was. Via Raw Story:

“The fact I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it.” She continued: “If you call me at 3:00 in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it. I want to be responsible and obviously, wait my turn, but this rollout has been a disaster.”

After feigning outrage that she, Meghan McCain of The View, still doesn’t have a shot even though she works in the media and should know full well how the vaccine tiers work, McCain declared she’s “over Fauci” and thinks it’s time for him to go. “We need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him.” She also reiterated the call to fire Fauci on Twitter minutes after The View finished taping:

Many of you can keep worshiping at the alter of Fauchi. I’m not a phony – i will not go on tv and lie saying one thing privately and another on air. This is my opinion. We need someone else in charge of coronavirus messaging and leadership. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 22, 2021

But by that point, McCain was already being roasted for the “I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View” comment as people tore into her tone-deaf rant on social media:

My God, she's on Ivanka-level clueless, which should be at least a misdemeanor… — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) February 22, 2021

Surprised you haven't seen the vaccination guidelines Clause 2.8c THE VIEW Host > Your Grandma — Bull Trapped Tone 🇱🇧 (@Crypto_Tone) February 22, 2021

@MeghanMcCain, that would be Phase 1D, Tier 7: "Moderately Famous Daytime Talk Show Hosts & Assorted Political Daughters." Sadly it seems Tier 6 is only for the very famous ones. — SK (@sonik0909) February 22, 2021

I hereby propose that Meghan McCain be the last person in the U.S. allowed to get the vaccine. It's only fair. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 22, 2021

And then there’s this angle, which only further highlighted McCain’s tunnel vision:

It’s even worse when you contextualize the fact that she’s ranting about her not getting the vaccine yet & how she wants to go to the Casino & drink again… as she sits on a panel with @sunny, who lost both her mother in law & father in law in quick succession over the holidays. — Eamon Paton-Usry (@Eamon2Please) February 22, 2021

