In a new $94 million lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons, former Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti is suing over claims that he was “mistreated” while in federal custody. Avenatti claims that prison guards retaliated against him because of his criticism of Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr, who was the head of the Department of Justice at the time.

According to Avenatti, while serving time at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan following his conviction for attempting to extort $25 million from Nike, he was unfairly placed in solitary confinement and was allegedly only allowed to read a copy of Trump’s Art of the Deal. Via CBS News:

Zachary Margulis-Ohnuma, a lawyer with ZMO Law who is representing Avenatti, said the filing was sent to the BOP on Wednesday. Avenatti is alleging in part that prison officials limited his contact with other inmates, friends and family, subjected him to harsh conditions in the wing where he was housed, and allowed him access to one book — “The Art of the Deal,” co-written by Trump — as retaliation for being a vocal opponent of the former president.

Avenatti’s lawsuit is requesting $1 million for every day he was in solitary confinement. Of course, the former attorney is going to need the money. While he’s still serving the Nike sentence at home after a judge agreed the conditions at the Metropolitan Correctional Center were “terrible,” Avenatti is still facing federal charges for allegedly embezzling money from clients including Stormy Daniels, who he famously represented when the porn actress revealed she had a tryst with Trump shortly after his son Barron was born.

Daniels also let everyone know that the former president’s penis looks like a mushroom, which is a visual image that will deeply scar this country for generations to come.

