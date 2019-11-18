This weekend’s SNL kicked off with a sketch about the ongoing impeachment hearings, because how could it not? The cold open reimagined the House investigation as a soap opera, complete with sudden dramatic music, Jon Hamm as witness Bill Taylor, and Heidi Gardner repeatedly fainting in shock. There was (at least) one person who was not amused: lawyer and Trump foe Michael Avenatti, who did not appreciate the impersonation of him performed by Pete Davidson.

Avenatti, who represented Stormy Daniels when news of her one-off affair with the sitting president of the United States was made public, took to Twitter to chastise SNL and his portrayer, as noticed by Deadline.

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how does that total loser Pete Davidson save his dieing mediocre career by playing me and get away with these total Democratic hit jobs without retribution? This is the real quid pro quo. Investigate!!! — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 17, 2019

“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!” Avenatti wrote, sounding, oddly, vaguely Trumpian. “Question is, how does that total loser Pete Davidson save his dieing mediocre career by playing me and get away with these total Democratic hit jobs without retribution? This is the real quid pro quo. Investigate!!!”

The offending SNL sketch, entitled “Days of Impeachment,” had Davidson’s Avenatti suddenly appear before the House, boasting that he had a shocking bombshell. “The president had an affair!” he shouted. No one was shocked, even when he revealed that the affair was with a popular porn star. Finally he gave up, but before he left, Davidson broke character, joking “Who am I playing again?”

The last bit may have been a reference to a recent Jeopardy! episode, in which none of the know-it-alls could remember Avenatti’s name. Surely that didn’t go over well with him either.

You can watch the full sketch below.