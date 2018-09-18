Getty Image

When adult film star Stormy Daniels came clean about her affair with then-reality star Donald Trump, people braced themselves for the inevitable lurid, detailed description that would eventually surface of the president’s penis.

Ladies and gentlemen, that day is today.

The Guardian obtained a copy of Daniels’ upcoming tell-all book, Full Disclosure, and leaked a few of the more salacious details including claims that Trump didn’t even want to be president in the first place (which, duh), and that he allegedly told her he would help her cheat at Celebrity Apprentice.

One excerpt in particular describes that fateful night in which Daniels says she and Trump engaged in “textbook generic” sex in his Lake Tahoe hotel room, during the American Century celebrity golf tournament.

Get your barf bags ready!