It’s been a while since we heard from Mike Lindell, which is to say about a week. Late 2020 was a busy time for the MyPillow Guy. He staged a (sparsely attended) Fox News boycott for some reason, held a (barely watched) Thanksgiving “marathon,” all while trying — and failing — to bombard the Supreme Court with more voter fraud nonsense. But he’s been quiet since 2022 began, probably because Verizon banned him from sending text messages about kooky conspiracy theories.

SCOOP: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell tells me that his phone records have been subpoenaed by the @January6thCmte. He tells me he got a notice from Verizon about the subpoena almost a week ago.

– He filed a legal complaint today to try to block the subpoena.https://t.co/Rau57JXC9t — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) January 5, 2022

Speaking of Verizon, Lindell says they recently alerted him to an interesting message: The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol siege subpoenaed them for his phone records. That’s what he told a CNBC reporter over text message. He added that in retaliation he had filed a complaint against both the committee and Verizon to halt the “corrupt subpoena.”

Lindell is not the first, and certainly not the last, Trump ally to try to keep documents away from the Jan. 6 committee. Trump has been doing that himself, even erroneously citing “executive privilege,” despite him no longer being president because he lost re-election by over seven million votes.

Since that loss in November of 2020, Lindell has spent, according to CNBC, a reported $25 million on false claims of election fraud. He’s also being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for a whopping $1.3 billion. When you throw in the legal headache around his lawsuit involving the also false claim that he was dating Jane Krakowski, let’s hope a lot of people are buying his expensive pillows.

(Via CNBC)