If you hosted a dozen of your closest friends and family members for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, you had more people at your dining room table than Mike Lindell was able to scrounge up for his Fox News protest.

On Wednesday morning, the tenacious pillow salesman enlisted a group of, oh, I don’t know, maybe 11 people to stand outside Fox News’s Manhattan HQ and shout “Shame on Fox!” Honestly, it sort of looked like even Steve Bannon was stifling a laugh while airing footage of Lindell’s protestella—and he’s about to end up in jail.

Lindell called for a protest outside Fox News, and at least 10 people were there. He says he is upset that the only thing Fox wants to talk about is Biden staying at “a rich guy’s house” in Nantucket, and Hunter Biden, instead of the election fraud lawsuit that he just revealed. pic.twitter.com/ZiRhURpS7t — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 26, 2021

But as he has proven so many times before, the MyPillow Guy doesn’t give a fig about failure—or just has an inability to recognize it. Because, to hear him tell it, the fact that there was anyone at all chanting outside Rupert Murdoch’s home away from home made it a success. So just what Lindell—who still drops mad cash with Fox on MyPillow advertising—asking this group of people, which had about as many members as Arcade Fire, to protest in the first place? “Election deflection,” Lindell told Bannon. In short: Lindell is annoyed that Fox News was reporting on how Joe Biden was spending his Thanksgiving instead of real news … like the election fraud that happened during the 2020 presidential election, even though he has no proof of any such fraud.

The Daily Beast was actually on the scene—unlike Lindell himself, though he did tell the outlet that it was there that “the names of the mystery plaintiffs bringing his mythical filing to the high court would, at last, be revealed.”

“Alas, the names were not revealed,” Daily Beast wrote. In fact, the only crime their reporters appeared to witness was one against correct spelling, as they noted seeing “A billboard truck parked on the street [that] appeared to take aim at ‘Faux News,’ asking ‘WTH?!?!’—i.e., ‘What the hell?!?!’—and imploring the network to ‘Talk about THE BIGGEST CRIM IN HISTORY! 2020 ELECTION FRAUD.’”

“I didn’t coach them,” Lindell said, clearly missing the comedy of the situation.

As Daily Beast continued: