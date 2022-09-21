Last week, Mike Lindell was just minding his own business outside of a Hardee’s, as one does, when he was suddenly surrounded by FBI agents, who promptly seized his phone. Though Lindell — who has continued forcefully pushing the narrative that the 2020 election was stolen, even though Donald Trump himself no longer seems to much care — claimed not to have a computer and that his entire life was on that phone, he somehow found a way to get online and rant about the incident in that shouty way that only he can. (And despite the fact that he signed a document promising not to talk about it.)

The FBI nabbed Lindell at a Hardees and seized his phone. pic.twitter.com/dOWw22gAoK — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 14, 2022

Now that a few days have passed and he’s had time to digest what happened, along with his Hardee’s meal, the MyPillow Man is MyFired Up about the entire thing — and is suing both the FBI and the Department of Justice.

Lindell, who never does things quietly, sent a copy of his lawsuit to Insider, which accuses the organizations — and Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray directly — of violating his constitutional rights. Which part of the constitution does Lindell mean specifically? Well, take your pick, as the lawsuit cites a whole smorgasbord of Amendments: the First, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth.

Infamous conservative lawyer/Martha’s Vineyard’s least popular party guest Alan Dershowitz is among the lawyers representing Lindell in his suit, and is demanding that the pillow magnate get his phone back pronto — and that any intel obtained from it not be released. Which isn’t quite how FBI seizures work, but…

Lindell insists that the FBI must have had him under surveillance because, as Cheryl Teh writes, “he had not made his location at the Hardee’s publicly known.” (Does anyone broadcast being at a Hardee’s?) According to Teh:

The filing also stated that Lindell began “fearing for his and his friend’s lives” as FBI officers approached their vehicle. Per the filing, a conversation then ensued between Lindell and the officers about “Dominion Voting Systems,” indicted Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, and Lindell’s private plane travel. The officers also seized Lindell’s phone. Lindell told Insider last week that the phone seizure was linked to an investigation into Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a pro-Trump Colorado election official accused of facilitating an election-data leak.

Lindell is claiming that he was subjected to “unlawful detention.”

He also told Insider that it’s a good thing the agents hadn’t approached him at night, “Because I would have thought they were bad guys there. There was no sign that they were law enforcement, the way they surrounded me like that.” Apparently, he would have preferred to have been arrested and hauled to the nearest FBI office, “So I can get the word out to get rid of the voting machines.”

(Via Insider)