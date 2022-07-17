Alan Dershowitz Jeffrey Epstein
Alan Dershowitz Went On Trumpy Newsmax To Complain About How Democrats On Martha’s Vineyard Aren’t Inviting Him to Parties

Alan Dershowitz may be the most hated Democrat amongst Democrats. The celebrity lawyer has a habit of making the worst bedfellows, be they Donald Trump or Jeffrey Epstein. That’s ostracized him from his party, to the point that he’s persona non grata whenever he spends his summers on the wealthy playground that is Martha’s Vineyard. This year he hasn’t been yelled at by Larry David (yet), but he’s still getting nothing but cold shoulders. How is Dershowitz making things better with his fellow rich vacationers? By going on Newsmax to complain about it.

“I have essentially been excluded from the Democratic Party,” Dershowitz whined. “There was recently an event on Martha’s Vineyard for Jewish Democrats – who would be the first person you would think of as a Jewish Democrat on Martha’s Vineyard – me, but I wasn’t invited because I’m now cancelled essentially from the Democratic Party.”

Dershowitz — who defended Trump at his second impeachment trial, which could have banned him from ever running for president again — detailed the extent of his ostracization:

“The library won’t allow me to speak on Martha’s Vineyard, the Community Center, the major synagogue, all of them have canceled me because I had the chutzpah to defend the constitution on behalf of a president of the United States that they all voted against – the fact that I voted against him, too — and then I remain, in my mind a Liberal Democrat doesn’t much matter … If I don’t follow the party line down to the extreme, I am cancelled. People refuse to attend events if they know I’m gonna be there and that’s why several friends of mine have who have invited me for years to events in their home or concerts that they’ve sponsored have apologetically said, ‘We’re sorry we can’t invite you because if you come everybody will leave.”

Alas, going on a Trumpy network doesn’t seem to have calmed things over with fellow Democrats.

(Via Raw Story)

