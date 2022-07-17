Alan Dershowitz may be the most hated Democrat amongst Democrats. The celebrity lawyer has a habit of making the worst bedfellows, be they Donald Trump or Jeffrey Epstein. That’s ostracized him from his party, to the point that he’s persona non grata whenever he spends his summers on the wealthy playground that is Martha’s Vineyard. This year he hasn’t been yelled at by Larry David (yet), but he’s still getting nothing but cold shoulders. How is Dershowitz making things better with his fellow rich vacationers? By going on Newsmax to complain about it.

Alan Dershowitz says he has lost all his friends after defending Trump: “Recently, there was an event on Martha’s Vineyard of Jewish Democratic leaders. Who is the most jewish, well-known Democrat on Martha’s Vineyard? Me! I didn’t get invited!” pic.twitter.com/sOGSbNaJ7N — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 16, 2022

“I have essentially been excluded from the Democratic Party,” Dershowitz whined. “There was recently an event on Martha’s Vineyard for Jewish Democrats – who would be the first person you would think of as a Jewish Democrat on Martha’s Vineyard – me, but I wasn’t invited because I’m now cancelled essentially from the Democratic Party.”

Dershowitz — who defended Trump at his second impeachment trial, which could have banned him from ever running for president again — detailed the extent of his ostracization:

“The library won’t allow me to speak on Martha’s Vineyard, the Community Center, the major synagogue, all of them have canceled me because I had the chutzpah to defend the constitution on behalf of a president of the United States that they all voted against – the fact that I voted against him, too — and then I remain, in my mind a Liberal Democrat doesn’t much matter … If I don’t follow the party line down to the extreme, I am cancelled. People refuse to attend events if they know I’m gonna be there and that’s why several friends of mine have who have invited me for years to events in their home or concerts that they’ve sponsored have apologetically said, ‘We’re sorry we can’t invite you because if you come everybody will leave.”

Alas, going on a Trumpy network doesn’t seem to have calmed things over with fellow Democrats.

You know what this is? It's the world's smallest violin. And it's playing the Benny Hill theme song as you're running around Jeffrey Epstein's island in your underwear. https://t.co/x7e6jLr6Fp — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) July 17, 2022

If you were to tell me Alan Dershowitz has been complaining about being ostracized on Martha’s Vineyard for 30 years, I’d probably believe you https://t.co/33voLCZQdl — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) July 16, 2022

Find something you love like Alan Dershowitz loves talking about being shunned on Martha's Vineyard https://t.co/hyVzwmS3PB https://t.co/UrB8OPrB2R — Adam Reilly (@reillyadam) July 17, 2022

I think it was more that people were mad at him for (allegedly) peeing on the beach all the time, and that was way before the rest of it https://t.co/oAraLXv64s — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) July 17, 2022

.@AlanDersh sorry to hear you remain banished from political events on Martha's Vineyard, but it remains my understanding they have the unfettered discretionary authority to choose who to invite. And they don't want you. So go down to Florida and party with your MAGA buds. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 16, 2022

Poor baby. Give him a tissue. https://t.co/3iOsVpvK7X — Brenda Schory (@BrendaSchory) July 16, 2022

Alan Dershowitz: "Why can't I come to your party? I'm the *most* important guy in Martha's Vineyard!" Hostess: "Because you were implicated in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking." Alan: "But I kept my mesh bikini briefs on!" Hostess: "Pardon me, I'm going to be violently ill." — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 16, 2022

No Dersh. It's because you're still an insufferable pr*ck and Trump hack. Get a clue. No one likes you on Martha's Vineyard and that's not about to change. https://t.co/om3utWhavx — Make America Relax Again (@MakeAmericaRela) July 16, 2022

After all is lost…reputation…self respect..self awareness.. what’s of greatest concern? Getting snubbed on Martha’s Vineyard. Can’t get an invite to save his soul. Well guess what, Dersh? That ship has sailed. 0/10 @AlanDersh pic.twitter.com/QSnQt1LoiO — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) July 17, 2022

Calling it "cancel culture" when rich people don't want to invite you to their fancy parties on Martha's Vineyard really underscores how utterly empty that phrase is. https://t.co/gmjBg6Pdda — Joel S. (@jh_swanson) July 16, 2022

Since defending Trump, it’s been the same complaint every year. Either, stop going to Martha’s Vineyard or sell out Trump. Aug. 2021 pic.twitter.com/UmOHN669Fs — John Powers (@ReportingfromNY) July 16, 2022

Anyone that has the money to summer on Martha’s Vineyard and the audacity to whine about being shunned by their neighbors … really has no clue how very little the average person cares about his woes.. pic.twitter.com/2TNez3rlwV — teatime75 (@teatime75) July 16, 2022

Can someone please tell Alan Dershowitz that Martha's Vineyard isn't a kindergarten class and we can't make everyone invite him to their party? — Laura (@MommaLaura77) July 17, 2022

If I were Alan Dershowitz, I'd be careful talking about islands that I no longer get invited to https://t.co/C7Rja93bXy — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) July 17, 2022

boohooboo I’m so repulsive even the Martha’s Vineyard set don’t want me around, please make it illegal for them not to be my friends pic.twitter.com/beIvqEnjo4 — Rev. Poppy Haze (ITAR Compliant) (@poppy_haze) July 17, 2022

🎶Don’t Cry for Me Martha’s Vineyard🎶

—Evita Dershowitz pic.twitter.com/0iPyvltHdx — Randall Lace (@rklace) July 16, 2022

