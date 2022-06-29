Mike Lindell has announced his next big business venture. After focusing on sleep with his MyPillow products that recently suffered a critical blow after being dumped by Walmart, Lindell has jumped to the other side of the spectrum and will now help people wake up with, you guessed it, MyCoffee.

Lindell announced his new business venture during a recent appearance on the Right Side Broadcasting Network, and judging by his borderline incoherent, Trump-like ranting, it sure seemed like Lindell was hopped up on his own product. After touting MyCoffee and claiming “there’s nothing like it,” even the RSBN reporter couldn’t help but notice all of this sounds similar to Columbian coffee, which there is definitely something like.

With his pillow empire crumbling, Mike Lindell announces his new venture, MyCoffee: “The best coffee you are ever gonna have in your life!” pic.twitter.com/LkH9kFBgsU — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 26, 2022

Via Ron Filipkowski on Twitter:

“I’m actually gonna go to Miami for three days for filming. We have MyCoffee. This is a family-owned coffee. It’s the best coffee you are ever gonna have in your life. There’s nothing like it. Believe me. Everything that I put out there I do my due diligence. [unintelligible] for six months. These guys have their own fields in Columbia. Family-owned, they’ve been doing it for years. [unintelligible rambling about grinding your own beans] But having that, getting it for prices, because that’s what I do. Bring the best to you.”

As Lindell recently revealed, his MyPillow empire took a significant hit after Walmart pulled the products from its stores and website. Lindell calculated the loss at $100 million as he openly ranted about Walmart executives ignoring his calls. Clearly, using his Frank TV network to blast the retail giant didn’t help the situation as Lindell has pivoted to selling the best coffee you’re ever going to have in your life. The guy who’s being sued for claiming the 2020 election was stolen would never steer you wrong.

(Via Ron Filipkowski on Twitter)