On Tuesday night, news broke that longtime Donald Trump associate and dedicated “Big Lie” pusher Mike Lindell had his phone seized by the FBI. Given everything that’s happening in Trump world lately, this wasn’t an entirely surprising development, particularly with Lindell’s very public involvement in helping Trump discredit the results of the 2020 election. However, what did make the phone seizure notable is the hilarious detail that Lindell was reportedly stopped by agents in a Hardee’s drive-thru.

With that detail out in the wild, Lindell was ruthlessly roasted on Twitter. Seeing an opportunity that’s probably never going to happen again, the social media team at Hardee’s jumped at the free publicity. They also worked in a solid pun, so well played all around.

“Now that you know we exist… you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” the official Hardee’s Twitter account wrote.

Now that you know we exist… you should really try our pillowy biscuits. — Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022

However, there’s one person who’s not laughing: Donald Trump. The former president fired off a rant on Truth Social where he got downright apocalyptic about Lindell’s phone being seized while the man was simply trying to order… whatever it is that they sell at Hardee’s.

“Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI,” Trump wrote. “We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all. Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The majesty of the United States is gone. Can’t let this happen. TAKE BACK AMERICA!”

What makes Trump’s rant particularly dramatic is the fact that Lindell wasn’t even arrested. In fact, he offered to go with the FBI agents, but all they wanted was his phone. After that, he was free to sample Hardee’s biscuits, which we hear are pillowy.

