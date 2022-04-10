There is a long list of things that Mike Lindell doesn’t understand, including: How murder works, what the past tense of “steal” is, and why a pillow maker’s powers don’t extend to imprisoning all Americans. Now it looks as if we can add orgies to the list of concepts that confuse the Pillow Man, as well as why the press is interested in talking about him at all (sorry, Mike, it’s purely for entertainment value).

On Saturday, as The Daily Beast reported, Lindell and Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake were in Selma, North Carolina for a Trump rally, because of course they were. Still, they made sure to set aside time to chat with—or, really, at—conservative, Trump-loving Right Side Broadcasting Network, where Lindell talked excitedly about the members of the media who regularly attack his batshit conspiracy theories and how he likes to “just embrace it! It’s like having a family of friends every day”… as opposed to, you know, having a regular family or friends.

But Lindell had a special shout-out for embattled North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn (“I think it’s Cawthorn?”):

“I told him in back: Remember a week ago, everybody, they were attacking him for, umm, he said something about, ahh, pornos things or whatever with the Republicans, right? So they’re attacking him and I told him, I said, ‘Thanks, Madison.’ I said, ‘For three days you were at the top of the news, so I could get stuff done.”

Just exactly what sort of “stuff” Lindell was able to get done remains unknown, mostly because nobody cares. Much like Madison “I think it’s Cawthorn” Cawthorn’s bizarre boasting about being a guy every geriatric Republican wants to have at their coke-fueled “sexual get-togethers,” Lindell doesn’t seem to understand that the public’s interest in him—and therefore the media’s—is largely because he’s a human sideshow attraction who is just as likely to accuse a politician of cold-blooded murder while spouting off as he is to claim to have found an 850-year-old woman who voted in the 2020 election.

Born-again Christian, and lunatic Trump supporter Mike Lindell, thanks Madison Cawthorn (“I think it’s Cawthorn.”) for talking about “the porno things”. pic.twitter.com/6RRJ4Wjl6a — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 10, 2022

(Via The Daily Beast)