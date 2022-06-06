If the delightful 2015 movie The Intern starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro taught us anything, it’s that there’s no wrong age to be an intern. Companies would extend internships to 97-year-old retirees if it meant they didn’t have to pay them. That being said, it’s very funny that Christian nationalism-preacher Marjorie Taylor Greene’s new intern is Milo Yiannopoulos, the right-wing provocateur who’s pushing 40 and once promised to make everyone’s lives a “living hell.” Speaking of living hell…

The Hill reports that Yiannopoulos “announced the job on his Telegram account Monday with a photo of his official intern congressional badge.” He wrote, “I’ve finally been persuaded out of retirement. But my skills are a bit rusty, so the best role I could land was an unpaid internship with a friend. Pray for me!”

Yiannopoulos has been “retired” from Breitbart, where he worked as an editor, since he advocated for pedophilia and praised priests who molest underage boys. He also sued publisher Simon & Schuster for doing “irreparable harm” against his brand (he later dropped the lawsuit); whined about the piss-poor sales of his book; and made a cameo in an anti-abortion movie with Tomi “Nazi Barbie” Lahren. In 2021, he announced that he was “ex-gay,” making him a perfect addition to Taylor Greene’s office.

Milo Yiannopoulos posted an image on his Telegram account confirming that he is working in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional office as an intern. https://t.co/WwJNqtdhCm pic.twitter.com/I8NG2hLAbk — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 6, 2022

