Conservative sh*tposter Tomi Lahren has been “mistakenly” called Toyota Lasagna, Tony Laryngitis, Toby Lungfish, Tamborine, and, of course, Tammy. Over the weekend, a new nickname was added to the arsenal: Nazi Barbie.

“Yesterday, I had a grown man with a cigarette in hand and a mask on his face telling me I’m ‘Nazi Barbie’ and telling me that I dance on the graves of Native Americans,” Lahren said (via Mediaite) on the Fox News Radio show, Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla. She also recalled another “incident” over the weekend. “I had a girl from the sixth floor of an apartment complex try to throw eggs at me. Of course, being a liberal, she’s not super athletic. So she missed me. But yes, she tried to throw eggs at me,” she said, making a similar joke about the alleged egg-thrower’s lack of athletic prowess on Twitter.

“One of those loving, tolerant and unifying Libs attempted to egg me in Nashville today. Unsurprisingly, she was unable to hit me. Next time maybe throw a couple warm up pitches so you don’t waste all your eggs. Eggs aren’t cheap these days,” Lahren tweeted. The top reply: “Still not as violent as killing cops while storming the Capitol.”

One of those loving, tolerant and unifying Libs attempted to egg me in Nashville today. Unsurprisingly, she was unable to hit me. Next time maybe throw a couple warm up pitches so you don’t waste all your eggs. Eggs aren’t cheap these days 👍🏼 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 9, 2021

Back to the Fox Across America interview:

“I mean, the left has become so emboldened now that where it used to be, for me, just people attacking me on social media, now they’re doing what Maxine Waters said and they’re getting more confrontational because they believe they have this free pass. And I’m concerned it’s only going to get worse for all of us.”

Unlike the right, which would NEVER feel emboldened to attack someone. Anyway, Lahren isn’t fazed by The Haters. Hearing insults “always make me laugh… If I let those things bother me, I wouldn’t be able to live my life.” There’s plenty of other things to be bothered by, like what to do with boxes of unsold “cancel cancel culture” hoodies.

(Via Mediaite)