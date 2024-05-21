In the year 2024 (and the better part of 2023) the best way to start a conversation is to bring Taylor Swift into the mix and just see how people respond. It’s been working for everyone!

On Netflix’s Roast of Tom Brady, Brady’s former “rumored girlfriend” Kim Kardsahian took the stage and was initially met with a wave of boos (the streamer edited out the “boos” when it was uploaded the next day) and for some reason, that is being tied to Swift and their longstanding feud.

Thankfully, comedian Nikki Glaser is trying to cut the beef. On an episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat, Glaser revealed that she ran into the person who started the booing, despcribing him as a “wild guy who’s a comedian” with a “reputation for just, like, starting s–t.” And that’s what he did.

Glaser continued, “Apparently, he started the boo as just, like, a joke. He just had too many drinks or something, and he’s not affiliated with Swifties or anything [and] just felt like saying a boo into the air, and apparently everyone was so riled up,” she said, thankfully getting the Swifties off the hook.

She added, “It just kinda caught wind, but it wasn’t Swiftie-meditated. I do have that on good information that it was not based on that. Because I was like, this doesn’t feel like a huge Swiftie crowd, but it didn’t feel like that was the vibe in the room,” she said of the crowd, which consisted mostly of comedians.

On the other hand, why would the Swifties be in attendance at Tom Brady’s roast anyway? They are too busy keeping tabs on a different football player.

(Via Page Six)