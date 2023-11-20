Every Monday, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated November 25, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Morgan Wallen — “Thinkin’ Bout Me” Wallen has been just an inescapable chart presence lately, as he has not one song in this week’s top 10… 9. Morgan Wallen — “Last Night” …but two, with “Last Night,” a former No. 1 single, and “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” which previously peaked at No. 7.

8. Tate McRae — “Greedy” Congratulations are in order for McRae: Rising from No. 11 to No. 8 this week, “Greedy” is her first top-10 single. Her previous best was “You Broke Me First,” which topped out at No. 17. 7. Luke Combs — “Fast Car” Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” is a song everybody knows and loves, and Combs has helped bring the classic track renewed attention with his massively successful cover, which previously peaked at No. 2 and remains in the top 10 this week.

6. Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves Bryan and Musgraves’ collaboration continues to dominate across the Billboard chart landscape: It’s No. 1 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Songs charts for a 12th week each and on the Hot Country Songs for an eighth time. 5. Taylor Swift — “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]” Swift has had three No. 1 singles since the launch of Midnights in 2022: “Anti-Hero,” “Cruel Summer,” and “Is It Over Now?.” The latter isn’t leading right now, of course, but it’s still showing up strong in the No. 5 spot this week.

4. SZA — “Snooze” “Snooze” is a dominating force in R&B: Aside from hanging around the top of the Hot 100 for a while, it’s currently No. 1 on the Hot R&B songs chart for a 16th week. 3. Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red” Doja’s hit continues to be one of the year’s biggest songs: It’s been on the Hot 100 for a couple months now and even after all this time, it’s still in the top 3.