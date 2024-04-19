Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department is here, and Charlie Puth gets a flattering, direction mention on one of the songs. On the flip side, fans are certain that Kim Kardashian gets an unflattering, indirect mention on another track.
Let’s run through the lyrics of “Thank You Aimee,” but first, it’s important to note that the song title is stylized “thanK you aIMee,” with the capitalized letters spelling out “Kim.”
The track starts, “When I picture my hometown / There’s a bronze spray-tanned statue of you / And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school.” This line perhaps alludes to Kardashian’s history with tanning.
Soon after that is the chorus, on which Taylor sings, “All that time you were throwing punches, I was building something / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F*ck you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.” This would seem to be a reference to the whole “Famous” situation.
Some have interpreted the official Taylor Nation account posting the “f*ck you Aimee” lyric with a Reputation-era Eras Tour GIF as a Kardashian reference.
Screamed, ‘fucK you aIMee’ to the night sky #TTPDTheAnthology pic.twitter.com/odZ6c7Ycxa
— Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) April 19, 2024
Perhaps the most notable alleged Kardashian reference is this bridge towards the end of the song:
“And maybe you’ve re-framed it
And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue
I don’t think you’ve changed much
And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues
And one day, your kid comes home singing
A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”
Swift appears to be nodding to the fact that she’s singing about a figure named Aimee and not Kim, while the “your kid” bit may be a reference to the time North West shared a video of herself and Kardashian dancing to a Swift song.
The Tortured Poets Department is out now via Republic. Find more information here.