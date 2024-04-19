Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department is here, and Charlie Puth gets a flattering, direction mention on one of the songs. On the flip side, fans are certain that Kim Kardashian gets an unflattering, indirect mention on another track.

Let’s run through the lyrics of “​​Thank You Aimee,” but first, it’s important to note that the song title is stylized “​​thanK you aIMee,” with the capitalized letters spelling out “Kim.”

The track starts, “When I picture my hometown / There’s a bronze spray-tanned statue of you / And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school.” This line perhaps alludes to Kardashian’s history with tanning.

Soon after that is the chorus, on which Taylor sings, “All that time you were throwing punches, I was building something / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F*ck you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.” This would seem to be a reference to the whole “Famous” situation.

Some have interpreted the official Taylor Nation account posting the “f*ck you Aimee” lyric with a Reputation-era Eras Tour GIF as a Kardashian reference.

Perhaps the most notable alleged Kardashian reference is this bridge towards the end of the song: