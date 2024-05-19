In Taylor Swift’s over decade long career, she’s experimented quite a bit. The “Fortnight” singer’s creative exploration has paid off big time, as reflected on the charts.

But still, everyone has a favorite “era” from Swift (hence her record-breaking The Eras Tour) and that includes her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Yesterday (May 17) at the professional athlete’s Kelce Jam music festival, he confessed his favorite “Swift era” is 1989. When asked by Access Hollywood, he was happy to divulge his truth. “I’m a big ‘1989’ fan,” he said. “But I’m not going to lie, I may be a little bias towards ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ [But] I might be just a little bias.”

Kelce’s last line, seemingly, referred to the subtle references to the couple’s budding romance sprinkled across the project. Fans believe those flirty lines appear on tracks “So High School,” “The Alchemy,” and “But Daddy I Love Him.”

While Swift isn’t set to appear at his annual music event anytime soon, he has an idea of which of her tracks will win attendees over. “‘So High School’ is the only one that’s coming to my mind now,” he said. “I think everyone would go up for that one.”

Watch the full interview below.