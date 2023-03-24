Hold onto your salad dressing recipes because the Olivia-Wilde-Jason-Sudeikis legal drama is getting spicy all over again.

After reports that the exes had come to an amicable resolution concerning their contentious custody battle over their two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, The Daily Mail is now claiming that the couple is once again trading barbs in court. According to Wilde’s attorneys, Sudeikis is purposefully trying to “litigate Wilde into debt” by blindsiding her with pointless filings designed to stall their custody agreement.

“Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick,” Wilde’s attorney wrote. “While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot.”

Their latest legal tiff involved a last-minute filing by Sudeikis’ legal team to have their child support negotiations moved to New York. Currently, Wilde is fighting for the children to remain in California where they’ve been for the past few years and where both currently go to school. Sudeikis wants the kids to live in New York and the question of which coast the children should be raised on has evolved into a pretty nasty, entirely too public battle between the exes.

Though a judge ultimately ruled in Wilde’s favor — that is, to keep the child support negotiations in California where she and the children currently live — the Don’t Worry Darling director has now accused Sudeikis of “acting in bad faith” and trying to trick her. Apparently, Wilde believed the pair were working things out and on good terms while Sudeikis was planning his latest legal move.

“We were scheduled to start working with a family therapist in California in mid-January. I thought things were calming down and were going to move forward in a more amicable, respectful fashion,” Wilde said. “Instead I learned … that the entire time I was negotiating the parenting time schedule in California [Jason] was plotting to proceed with the New York Child Support proceeding behind my back.”

Sudeikis has yet to comment on Wilde’s claims.

(Via Page Six)