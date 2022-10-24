There are three inevitabilities in life: death, taxes, and Don’t Worry Darling drama. The latest bit of gossip comes from — you guessed it — Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny, who is now claiming that Florence Pugh and Harry Styles were “f*cking” before Wilde started dating the pop star (and made him her “special” salad dressing).

“Olivia told Jason a couple of weeks after Harry started that Flo was f*cking Harry and she had a boyfriend but was f*cking Harry,” the nanny told the Daily Mail. “Then Olivia started seeing Harry herself. It was all very quick. A lot of people don’t know that.”

The exchange set off the bitter falling out between the two women and finally explains the notoriously frosty premiere of Don’t Worry Darling in Venice. Pugh, 26, did appear on the red carpet on September 5 but refused to take part in a panel ahead of the event and declined to give any interviews about the film.

The nanny described Wilde as being “giddy” around Styles on the Don’t Worry Darling set. “She was putting her face in her hands and saying she couldn’t believe he was so young,” she said. “I didn’t know who Harry Styles was at the time, and I thought, wow, I’ve never seen her like that.” The nanny “didn’t know who Harry Styles was”? I don’t know who to believe anymore (Wilde and Sudeikis have denied her “false” claims).

Don’t Worry Darling is expected to hit streaming in early November or after 45 more updates about who was supposedly having sex with who. Whichever comes first.

(Via the Daily Mail)