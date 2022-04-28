On Tuesday, what should have been a moment of triumph for Olivia Wilde had a rude interruption. While on stage, the actress and filmmaker, presenting the trailer for her Booksmart follow-up Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon, was given a manilla envelope. It was later revealed that inside were custody papers from her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis. Clients have no control over how process servers go about their jobs, and that seems to be the case here.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a source told The Hollywood Reporter. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered, as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Sudeikis and Wilde started dating in 2011 and were engaged in 2013. Before parting ways in 2020, they had two children. After their split, Wilde began dating Harry Styles, who stars in her new film alongside Florence Pugh.

When Wilde was given the envelope during on the CinemaCon stage, she opened it, looked at its contents, and miraculously was able to compose herself and carry on with her presentation. The trailer was met with a rapturous response, and word of the risqué business between its two stars broke the internet, even though the only ones who’d even seen its images were those in attendance at the convention.

