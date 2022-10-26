The world has been trying to piece together the very blurry Don’t Worry Darling timeline as of late, because if there is one thing we can all learn from this experience it is that things are never how they actually seem! Sure, it might look the like the whole cast hated each other and yes, nobody really knows what went down on that set, but at least we got an aesthetically interesting movie out of it, right?

Beyond the cast’s drama is the very messy Olivia Wilde/ Jason Sudeikis breakup that has people questioning exactly what happened between Wilde/Styles/Sudeikis. Even though this is a private family matter, their former nanny is coming out with some receipts to try to prove that the whole thing is a lot more complex than we think. And it was already so confusing!

Last month, Wilde shot down the rumors that she left Sudeikis for Styles while on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. “The complete horsesh*t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic,” Wilde said, adding that they lived together in order to co-parent their two young children.

Now, the family’s former nanny says that the claim was false. “Look at her ring on Labor Day weekend,” the unnamed nanny told The Daily Mail. “This was right before she started seeing Harry. She’s wearing her engagement ring from Jason and laughing as she’s on the beach.” The nanny also claimed she was making wedding plans with Sudeikis up until October when she began spending time away from home and eating salads with Harry Styles.

By November, Wilde was already dating Styles, though she was often seen around with Sudeikis, who was allegedly “erratic” and “unstable” according to the nanny, who would act as a “therapist” to the Ted Lasso star once photos of Wilde and Styles began circling online in early 2021. The nanny claims that Wilde was also sending affectionate texts to her ex when she was still with Styles.

The nanny added, “One thing about Olivia is she likes to just act like there’s no problems. Nothing’s there. When you bring something up to her she just doesn’t know how to deal with things. She blows them to the side.” Earlier this week it was reported that Wilde thought that Styles and co-star Florence Pugh were allegedly hooking up off-set.

Wilde and Sudeikis made a rare joint statement to dismiss the claims, “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.” The moral of the story? Maybe we should let people sort out their stuff in private!

