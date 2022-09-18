For some reason, a number of game show hosts lean libertarian. Alex Trebek identified as neither liberal nor conservative, but he quietly held some in the middle beliefs. Supermarket Sweep host and sweater fanatic David Ruprecht was once the executive director of the Libertarian Party of California. Then there’s Pat Sajak. The Wheel of Fortune host is more openly right-leaning, which is why it shouldn’t be all that surprising that he posed for a picture with no less than Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak with Marjorie Taylor Greene and RSBN reporter Bryan Glenn. pic.twitter.com/3dbUygSqDy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 18, 2022

It’s unclear where or when the photo was taken, or who first shared it, though among those who did was the rightwing extremist-monitoring account PatriotTakes. The pic features the Wheel of Fortune host sandwiched between Greene and Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) reporter Bryan Glenn. Sajak boasts a big smile and a slightly too-open button-down. Weirdly, all three are looking in different directions, with only Glenn locking eyes with the camera.

Given Greene’s prolific history of controversial antics — from trivializing the Holocaust to speaking at white nationalist events to attacking school shooting survivors — the picture was not well-taken on social media.

It's only been 8 months since Marjorie Taylor Greene gave the keynote at a Nazi rally where the organizer praised Adolf Hitler. So by all means, Pat Sajak, take some selfies with her. Looks like the Wheel of Fortune is morally bankrupt. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 18, 2022

There were also a lot of jokes.

I'd like to solve the puzzle, Pat Sajak. pic.twitter.com/rP0lPmlBfi — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 18, 2022

Pictured: Pat Sajak and Vanna Whitesupremacist pic.twitter.com/OQVV47Ss0q — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) September 18, 2022

It’s Pat Sajak and Vanna White Power. pic.twitter.com/1bVBG6Qfgj — HoweverKT is PettyAF (@HoweverKT) September 18, 2022

“Pat Sajak, this ain’t it!”-me bleeding from my eyes and ears — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) September 18, 2022

Vanna, I'll take a KKK please. pic.twitter.com/w1Pyam3rMP — Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 (@smc429) September 13, 2022

Pat Sajak is a supporter of Marjorie Taylor Greene? I'd like to solve the puzzle… change the channel. pic.twitter.com/9SAP6bbCWh — Dana (@DanaSan68018976) September 8, 2022

Pat Sajak is the only Ultra MAGA who knows what vowels and consonants are. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 18, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene: I’d like to buy a K. Pat Sajak: There are 3 K’s! — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Sajak presides over a show that has a long history of contestants who embarrass themselves.