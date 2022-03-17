What’s in the water at Wheel of Fortune?

The game show has seen a string of facepalm-causing contestants lately, including one who shared “the most pointless story ever told,” another who made a costly mistake on a misheard lyric, and “Jurassic Park…Bodies?” There was also the worst sequence in Wheel of Fortune history, which was nearly topped during Wednesday night’s episode.

The category was “What Are You Doing?”, which is what I said to my television after contestants Seann, Michele, and Crystal all failed to correctly guess the following: “RENTING A PEDA_ BOAT.” Pretty easy, right? Well… Seann’s first guess was “Renting a Paddle Boat” (nope). Michele hoped the missing letter was an “M” (it was not). Crystal spun the wheel and, with clear hesitation in her voice, asked Pat and Vanna for a “W” (the only letter was she was posting was an L). Seann eventually got it, but not before him and his fellow contestants were the main characters of Wheel Twitter.

new wheel of fortune feather in your cap just dropped pic.twitter.com/6plTr0DdqG — where the hell am i (@katewitko) March 16, 2022

Sajak recently tweeted a defense of Wheel of Fortune contestants who face “online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry,” and asked at-home viewers to “cut them some slack. Unless you’re there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio.” That’s probably true, but also: IT’S PEDAL BOAT, YOU FOOLS.

I am without speech. Again. pic.twitter.com/Z1mQ6bGnpI — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) March 17, 2022

Apparently, the Wheel of Fortune bar could go lower. pic.twitter.com/kbAPNvkKev — Bryan 🅿️ (@TheBryanPerez) March 17, 2022

Wow, Wheel of Fortune… Wow… Renting a Pedal Boat… 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) March 16, 2022

Wheel of Fortune: What are you doing? Contestants: setting common sense back a bit with these answers. 😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/t7Y4seM2JF — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) March 17, 2022

I regret to inform you that the Wheel of Fortune contestants are at it again — 🌻Linda Surovich🌻 (@LindaSurovich) March 16, 2022